Trumbull County Commissioners approve issuance, sale of bond

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Commissioners held their weekly meeting at the fairgrounds Wednesday.

The board passed a resolution approving the issuance and sale of a general obligation bond.

The bond’s principal won’t exceed $2.375 million.

The reason for the bond is acquiring accounting software for the county’s finance department and buying radio equipment for the county’s 911 center and sheriff’s office.

“Approximately half of that will go with the sheriff’s office for their MARCS Radio and installation, and then the other half will go to Trumbull County 911 because we’re gonna still have people on the old system, so we have what’s called Dual Band Consols,” said Ernie Cook, director of Trumbull County’s 911 Center.

The sheriff’s office recently migrated to the Multi-Agency Radio Communication, or MARCS system.

Cook said the Warren City Police Department will begin that transition next week.