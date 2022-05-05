(WKBN) — The Trumbull County Combined Health District provides a lot of services to people in the county, but board members say it has outgrown the current space.

Jack Simon said the building on Chestnut Avenue in Warren has around 8,000 square feet of useable space.

Ideally, Simon said they’d like to have around 15,000 square feet to allow room for growth.

Thursday he and fellow board member Harold Firster met with Commissioners Frank Fuda and Niki Frenchko to discuss a few options including renovating the current building, acquiring a different property, or leasing a building