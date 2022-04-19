NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Happening Tuesday afternoon in Niles, Trumbull County Children Services is honoring families who work through adversity for the benefit of their children.

The annual “Rising Up and Moving On” luncheon is at Ciminero’s Banquet Centre this year.

Each year, the agency selects members of the community to receive awards — some for rebuilding their lives and others for their dedication to bringing public awareness to the struggles faced by children.

This year, the event also features employees from Trumbull County Children Services whose lives were touched by child welfare.



Leaders from family service agencies, court and government officials, law enforcement, school and healthcare advocates, foster parents, agency employees and board members will be in attendance to recognize these achievements.