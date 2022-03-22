(WKBN) – People interested in becoming foster parents have the chance to talk with current foster families at a meet and greet in Trumbull County Wednesday evening.

Trumbull County Children Services is hosting the event at the agency off Reeves Road at 5:30 p.m.

It’ll give people the chance to speak and ask questions of a foster caregiver, foster children who were adopted and a caseworker.

Those interested are also encouraged to attend a rules and policy training immediately after the meet and greet.

“We are always looking for great homes so if you have a heart for this, if you’ve been thinking about it, come tomorrow night and just hear what we have to say,” said Deedee Prezioso, a foster care supervisor.

The agency says it has seen about a 10 percent drop in the number of foster homes. There are currently about 68 foster homes and the goal is to have around 75.