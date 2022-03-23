(WKBN) – Trumbull County Children Services is hoping to attract more foster families and forever homes for children in need.

The organization held a meet and greet event on Wednesday for people interested in learning more about fostering or adoption. They were able to hear from a panel about their experiences.

“Our kids need great homes with trauma informed parents. So, that’s what we do, we’re just out there trying to educate the community on the needs of our kids and what they can do to make their home one that feels safe for our kids,” said Deedee Prezioso, foster care supervisor.

The panel included adults and children who were foster caregivers, foster children, adopted children and adoptive parents.

After the panel discussion, the attendees were able to participate in a “Foster Care Rules and Policies” training.

Prezioso says they do these meet and greets a couple of times a year. Anyone who missed it and would like to find out more information can call 330-372-2010.