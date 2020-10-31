Trumbull County businessman pleads guilty to prostitution-related charge

Joel Johnson is the owner of the Pho Viez restaurant in Mineral Ridge

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local businessman pleaded guilty to an attempted compelling prostitution charge on Friday.

Joel Johnson is the owner of the Pho Viez restaurant in Mineral Ridge. He was indicted in June on compelling prostitution charges for crimes that allegedly happened in March of 2017.

According to the indictment, Johnson paid a minor to engage in sex for hire.

Also charged was Michael Kover, of Niles, who faces an additional charge of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance. His case is still going through the court system.

Johnson will learn his sentence at a later date after a presentencing investigation.

