Trumbull County boy looking for forever home

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – For many children, having a home and family are normal things but for some, like 13-year-old Karl, it is a dream.

Karl has been waiting to be adopted for over two years.

“In my forever family, I would like animals,” he said. “I love all animals because animals deserve to be loved.”

Karl loves pets. He prefers dogs but said he likes cats, too, and even snakes.

“But it can’t be poisonous. If it’s poisonous, I already know I’ll get bit up like crazy,” he said.

Karl’s favorite subject in school is math. He plays the guitar a little. He also likes playing sports.

“Basketball and football,” he said.

Karl is really good at helping around the house and doing yard work. He helps his mentor with things like raking up the leaves and mowing the lawn. He also helped him build a wishing well.

Karl is currently one of 37 children in the permanent custody of Trumbull County Children Services.

Once a child reaches the age of 13, the likelihood of them being adopted goes down.

“We’re looking for people who are willing to take sibling groups, two or three more children at a time and also for teenagers,” said Stacy Ferencik, with Trumbull County Children Services. “Right now, over two-thirds of the children that are available for forever homes are over the age of 10. We need more homes to open up for those teenagers and for those sibling groups.”

Karl is searching for his forever family. He is hoping a family will see him and welcome him into their home as one of their own.

You can learn more about Karl in the video below: