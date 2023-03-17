(WKBN) – A dozen different Trumbull County bars have teamed up to offer a service for safe bar hopping this St. Patrick’s Day.

The Shamrock Shuttle is taking patrons to the 12 participating bars in both Girard and Liberty.

Canterino’s Sports Bar & Grill on Route 422 is one bar participating in the shuttle. Its owners believe with the shuttle, customers will go to places they normally wouldn’t because they don’t have to worry about driving.

“A collective group of bar owners got together, thought it would be good for their patrons. Run a circle around the area, that way, nobody has to drive. They can all have a good time,” said Anthony Canterino.

The Shamrock Shuttle runs until 9 p.m.