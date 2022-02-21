WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County attorney is running against a former state senator in the Republican primary for judge in appellate court.

Sarah Thomas Kovoor announced she’s running for judge in the 11th District Court of Appeals for the unexpired term ending in February 2025.

Kovoor is running against Judge John Eklund who was sworn in July 2021. He was appointed to the position by Gov. Mike DeWine.

Kovoor has been an attorney for more than 20 years and once served as a felony prosecutor. She says if elected voters won’t get a politician in a robe.

“If I were elected judge, you would have somebody that would be free from political influence, favoritism bias and be transparent,” Kovoor said.

The 11th District Court of Appeals encompasses Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Portage, and Trumbull Counties.