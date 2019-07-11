Trumbull County attorney has licensed suspended, accused of contempt

John Lutseck is in contempt for failing to explain why he took a retainer fee of $640, according to court records

VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – An attorney in Vienna is in trouble with the Trumbull County Bar Association for ignoring complaints against him, according to court documents.

According to documents filed with the Ohio Supreme Court, Attorney John Lutseck is in contempt for failing to explain why he took a retainer fee of $640 from a couple wanting visitation with their grandchild and didn’t let them know about matters in the case.

According to the complaint, the retainer was paid to Lutseck in March but court papers in the case were not filed until September. Also, multiple hearings were set and reset because the mother of the child did not show up to court.

The grandparents said they were never told that attempts to reach the mother were unsuccessful.

The Trumbull County Bar Association is investigating the complaint and required Lutseck to file a formal answer to the allegations, which he has not, according to court filings.

Lutseck did say he delayed in filing for the grandparents because he was not paid until August, however, the grandparents have a receipt showing they paid in March.

Also, documents suggest that Lutseck contacted the grandparents and offered to refund them $500 if they withdrew their complaint.

Lutseck’s law license has been suspended and he is now considered in contempt for non-compliance.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story said the Ohio Bar Association is investigating the complaint. The Trumbull County Bar Association is investigating. WKBN regrets the error.