Trumbull County Animal Welfare League hosts 2 community events this weekend

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Animal-lovers with some free time this weekend can head to Vienna for two different events supporting the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County.

The Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County gives abandoned, sick and injured pets the care they need, with adoption and foster care services

Community members can attend a golf outing hosted by the AWL happening Friday at noon. According to a press release, there will be 24 teams warming up to play in the AWL’s 23rd Annual Gold Classic.

Today’s event will support the organization, wrapping up with a dinner at 6 p.m. after play has ended.

It’s happening at the Avalon-Squaw Creek Country Club at 761 Youngstown-Kingsville Road in Vienna.

If you’re not feeling up to par, feel free to support the AWL by attending a special dedication scheduled for Saturday.

The AWL of Trumbull County will be dedicating the Brenda S. Groth Senior Feline Living Community. The event begins at 11 a.m. at their facility on Brunstetter Rd in Lordstown. Complimentary drinks and snacks will be available.

Board members and donors will speak about the significance of the living center for cats in the county.

If you’re looking for a furry friend of your own, or want to know more about the AWL in our area, visit their website.