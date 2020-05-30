Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 7 active closings. Click for more details.

Trumbull County animal cruelty case involving nearly 100 animals dismissed

Local News

It was determined Newton Falls Municipal Court lacked jurisdiction since the incident in question happened in Greene Township

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ronata Phillips, Greene Township animal cruelty

WKBN

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The case against a mother and son charged with animal cruelty in Trumbull County has been dismissed.

During Friday’s trial against Ronata Phillips and her son, Adam Keim, it was determined Newton Falls Municipal Court lacked jurisdiction since the incident in question happened in Greene Township.

Charges against Phillips and Keim were filed in January, more than two months after humane agents served a warrant as part of an ongoing investigation into the condition of animals on Phillips’ property.

At the time, agents seized 98 domestic, agricultural and exotic animals.

According to the Trumbull County auditor’s website, Phillips’ home on Durst Colebrook Road is located in Greene Township.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award