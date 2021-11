VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County reported rescuing 18 animals from “filthy” conditions.

In a Facebook post, the agency says the home was infested with fleas and cockroaches, and the floors were covered in urine and feces.

All of the rescued animals received veterinary care and were cleaned and given vaccinations.

According to AWL, the owners of the animals are now facing charges.