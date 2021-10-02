Trumbull County Administration Building closing during HVAC work

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Trumbull County Administration Building will be closed Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Richard Jackson, director of Human Resources, said Johnson Controls is scheduled to lift the rental HVAC unit off of the roof of the building and set the new condensing unit and coil on the roof on the same day. This is weather permitting.

Because the power will be out during this time, and because the unit being installed weighs 5 tons, the building will be closed for the day in the interest of safety.