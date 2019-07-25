Trumbull County Action Program providing air conditioners, covering electric bills for those in need

TCAP is available for appointments Monday through Friday and offers walk-ins on Wednesdays

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Action Program (TCAP) is operating its Summer Crisis Program until August 31.

Eligible households may qualify for a new air conditioner or fan or a one-time payment of $300 for an electric bill from a regulated company. If the company is not regulated, $500 of the electric bill will be covered by TCAP.

To be eligible for services, household income must be at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

Eligible households also must meet one of the following criteria:

A household member aged 60 or older

A household member under 60 years of age who needs an air conditioner for medical reasons (as verified by a physician)

Households that are sold regulated or unregulated utilities without a disconnection notice on the electric bill could also receive assistance (PIPP PLUS customers are not eligible for a monetary bill payment)

TCAP is available for appointments Monday through Friday. Wednesday morning, walk-in applicants will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis for those that are 60 and older.

Clients must bring the following information:

Social Security cards or birth certificates for all household members

A copy of the most recent gas/heating bill and electric bill

Total household income for the past 30 days or 12 months. Self seasonal employees need to bring IRS tax return or non-filing form.

A medical document from a physician (TCAP can provide forms, if needed)

Schedule an appointment by calling 1-866-747-1041 or going to https://capappointments.com.

If clients cannot apply at TCAP, they can make appointments at Niles Community Services (on Tuesdays), Tod’s Crossing (Tuesdays), Newton Falls United Methodist Church (Wednesdays), Buckeye Apartments (Wednesdays), and the City of Hubbard Municipal Building (Thursdays).