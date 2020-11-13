Trumbull County 911 dispatchers file complaint, set to receive $1,500 hazard pay

Dispatchers said COVID-19 safety protocols were not being enforced

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Dispatchers with the Trumbull County 911 Center filed a grievance with their union, and the county agreed to give them hazard pay.

According to their complaint filed with the Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association, COVID-19 safety protocols have not been consistently enforced at the agency and on the dispatch floor.

The complaint said that daily temperature taking has fallen behind and that hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes have not been in stock, even when workers say the items are readily available on store shelves.

Workers also complained about social distancing guidelines in the agency.

“While every grocery store, gas station, urgent care and ER had Plexiglass installed overnight to safeguard employees, here at the 911 center we did not even have a six-foot social distancing space set up,” the complaint read.

Dispatchers asked for hazard pay as restitution for their complaint.

While the county did not accept the complaint as being a violation of the collective bargaining agreement and called some details of the complaint “not factual,” the county agreed to a one-time award for each union member in the amount of $1,500 as hazard pay duty.

The Board of Commissioners will vote to approve the pay at their Nov. 18 meeting.

