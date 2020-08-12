Trumbull County 911 director facing charges related to crash that hurt teen on skateboard

It stems from an incident two years ago in which police say Ernie Cook was driving while under the influence

BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The man who runs Trumbull County’s 911 center is facing charges related to a traffic offense that happened over two years ago.

Ernie Cook entered a written not guilty plea to his charges of loss of physical control under the influence and failure to report an accident.

They stem from an incident on July 14, 2018. Police say Cook was driving and hit a teenager riding a skateboard on Crestwood Drive in Brookfield.

The teen boy took a corner too fast and ran into Cook’s car, according to a police report. The boy hurt his leg.

Police said Cook did not stop after the crash.

When police found him, they gave him a breathalyzer test and said he was over the legal limit.

