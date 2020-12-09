Trumbull community group offering help with overdue bills during pandemic

TCAP is helping people whose income has been impacted by COVID-19 with rent, mortgage or water bill payments

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – There have been eviction and foreclosure concerns across the Valley since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now there is help for people in Trumbull County who are facing economic hardship.

The Trumbull Community Action Program (TCAP) hopes to have something better than a Christmas gift for county residents this holiday season.

The organization is helping people whose income has been impacted by COVID-19 with rent, mortgage or water bill payments. The money can go toward any bills since April 2020.

TCAP got a little over a million dollars in coronavirus relief money earlier this year. Its CEO, Van Nelson, said they’ve handed out about half of that so far.

He said TCAP aims to keep as many people as possible in their homes this winter.

“Christmas gift pales in comparison to the expressions we’ve received from some of these families. Somebody said that we saved their lives and I couldn’t imagine that but for them to remain housed, to maintain water service, it’s a true blessing to them.”

As of last week, TCAP helped 286 households in Trumbull County.

Nelson said there isn’t a limit on how much they can give people. He’s seen families get between $6,000 and $9,000.

There are income thresholds to qualify and you have to show that your income was impacted by COVID-19. Nelson said they can refer anyone who makes above the threshold to other organizations that deal with higher incomes.

The money must be given away by the end of the year, so Nelson encourages people to apply as soon as possible.

He said they do not want to send any of the money back at the end of the year. TCAP wants to make sure the money gets to Trumbull County residents in need.

Nelson encourages landlords, banks and neighbors to tell anyone in need to apply.

You can apply online or by calling 330-393-2507 ext. 286.

Nelson said TCAP is aware that some have been having trouble calling them about getting help. He encourages everyone to continue calling in.