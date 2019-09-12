Trumbull Co. woman accused of hurting grandma in argument over money

The woman went to the hospital for a dislocated elbow and scratches, a report states

GUSTAVUS TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Burghill woman is accused of knocking over her 82-year-old grandmother in Gustavus Township, sending the victim to the hospital Thursday morning.

The victim told Trumbull County sheriff’s deputies her granddaughter, 34-year-old Tia Shardy, knocked her to the ground while trying to grab a safe containing a large amount of money.

She said the money belonged to a deceased family member and she told Shardy she was hanging onto it until funeral arrangements were finished.

She said Shardy told her she wasn’t leaving without the box, “swinging her arms like a windmill” and pushing and pulling away from her, knocking her to the ground.

Deputies said the victim had several small cuts on her knee, elbow and arm. A nurse told investigators the woman also dislocated her elbow, according to a Trumbull County Sheriff’s report.

Deputies talked to Shardy, who they said denied the money had been in the safe, saying there were only documents she needed for the funeral.

Shardy said her grandmother fell while trying to get the box back from her, the report states.

Deputies arrested Shardy and charged her with felonious assault and robbery, saying they found the cash at Shardy’s house.

Shardy’s bond was set at $30,000 and she was ordered to have no contact with her grandmother.