Trumbull Co. will soon screen everyone who comes to administration building

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – New security inside of the Trumbull County Administration Building means everyone will soon have to enter through the main doors on High Street — and there’s a good reason why.

“This is sort of a long time coming, but we’re really excited about it to keep our citizens more safe and secure,” said Trumbull County Commissioner Mauro Cantalamessa.

Inside the lobby Monday, crews worked to install a new metal detector and X-ray machine where two deputies will be stationed to screen everyone coming into the building.

“We’re checking members of the public that will enter our building and our employees on a daily basis just to make sure no weapons pass beyond this point,” said Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe.

“Unfortunately, it’s a sign of the times that we live in,” Cantalamessa said. “We want to make sure, first and foremost, we’re keeping people safe and secure.”

It’s all part of a roughly $75,000 security upgrade to the county building that also includes new surveillance cameras and keyless door fobs.

“There’s quite a bit of foot traffic that happens, especially in this building, and we want to make sure we’re protecting our citizens and the employees that work here,” Cantalamessa said.

County leaders expect the new security measures to be up and running at some point next month.