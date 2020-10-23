Trumbull Co. voters asked to say ‘yes’ to Children Services levy renewal

Money generated from the levy amounts to about half of their annual $19 million budget

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Voters in Trumbull County will be asked to say “yes” to a levy renewal for Children Services.

It’s a 10-year, two mill levy that costs the owner of a $100,000 home roughly $60 a year.

This isn’t a new tax, just a renewal.

Money generated from the levy amounts to about half of their annual $19 million budget.

Trumbull County Children Services go to family homes that struggle with drug abuse, domestic violence, mental illness, generational abuse and other family challenges.

In cases of serious abuse, they work with local law enforcement and the county prosecutors to protect the children in these families.

They also provide care for children whose families cannot, among other care aiding children.

Trumbull County Children Services Executive Director Tim Schaffner says the levy’s passage is critical to their everyday operations.

“We can recruit and promote and keep our kids at home for the treatment that they need, and other counties can’t do that, so I’m confident we can keep our kids and families safer,” said Tim Schaffner or Trumbull County Children Services.

Schaffner says Children Services relies upon taxpayers to provide child welfare services in the county.

