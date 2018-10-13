Trumbull Co. volunteers back home after helping Hurricane Florence victims Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

(WKBN) - A team of workers from Trumbull County just got back from helping with Hurricane Florence disaster relief in North Carolina.

Three Millwood Group employees helped in an area that saw 40 inches of rain from the storm. Their work was centered in New Bern, North Carolina.

They worked with Operation Blessing to gut homes from top to bottom so contractors could come in and begin rebuilding.

The first job was for a widow of a military serviceman. The volunteers completed four work orders.

"If I'm able-bodied to be that extra body that is able to physically tear out drywall, rip out nails, we carry everything out of the home -- it takes physical work to do those things," Heidi Hathaway said.

The Millwood Group also arranged for a camper to be donated to someone in need. Two people will take it down next week so a woman has a place to live.