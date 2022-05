TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook on Thursday that they are hiring for two positions.

The first position is for full-time cooks for the jail kitchen. Pay is $18.37 per hour for 10-hour shifts.

The second position is for full-time corrections officers. Pay starts at $22 per hour with no experience necessary.

The application for these jobs is here.