Trumbull Co. Republican chairman submits resignation letter

Four years ago, Chairman Kevin Wyndham was asked to assume the role of chairman for the county party

Republican Party Chairman Kevin Wyndham

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Republican Party Chairman Kevin Wyndham submitted his letter of resignation Saturday.

Four years ago, Wyndham was asked to assume the role of chairman for the county party.

His resignation will take effect February 1.

“It is time for me to move aside to afford a new chairman to bring new ideas, renewed energy, and lead this organization into the 2022 state elections and beyond,” Wyndham said in his resignation letter.

