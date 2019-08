Martin Petersime is the former owner of the Warren Music Center

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County prosecutor is fighting to keep a child predator behind bars.

Martin Petersime is up for parole next month. He’s the former owner of the Warren Music Center.

Petersime was sentenced to up to 40 years for 20 counts of rape and other charges.

In a letter to the parole board, the prosecutor asked for Petersime to stay in prison until 2032.