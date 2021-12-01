Trumbull Co. prosecutor opposing parole for ‘forever evil’ sex offender

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins is asking the Parole Board to deny parole for “one of the worst ever sexual predator/human traffickers this office or perhaps the world has ever seen.”

Timothy Gaut is scheduled to have his first parole hearing this month. He had been sentenced to 15 years to life after he was convicted of rape, gross sexual imposition and importuning charges.

Gaut has served just over 13 years of that sentence after pleading guilty on September 12, 2008.

Watkins wrote in a letter to the Parole Board that he became involved in the case in 2007 after receiving a video of Gaut sexually assaulting a then-6-year-old girl in Hubbard. He said that the video was live-streamed.

The letters to the parole board indicate that Gaut was arrested after communicating with an undercover agent online, believing that the agent was arranging for him to commit sex acts against who he thought was the agent’s 11-year-old daughter. Gaut had sexually-explicit conversations with the girl and sent her photos of him touching himself, according to a letter from Assistant Prosecutor Michael Burnett, who also opposes Gaut’s release.

It was then that investigators say Gaut sent a video of himself sexually assaulting the 6-year-old relative.

In Watkins’ letter, he says Gaut is “a clear and ever present danger to toddlers, children and kids everywhere,” calling him a “forever evil offender.”

Watkins also compared Gaut to Ted Bundy in that he is “disarmingly attractive” and could blend into society in order to commit further crimes.

The letters to the parole board indicate that Gaut’s victim has suffered severe psychological and physical trauma and is unable to have children as a result of the rapes.

The victim has also alleged that Gaut was grooming other victims in the community and had sexually assaulted them as well, according to Burnett’s letter.