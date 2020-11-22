Trumbull Co. police departments partner for ‘Can the Cruiser’ food drive

The drive lasted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at three locations across Trumbull County

(WKBN) – The Bazetta Police Department, Howland Police Department, Howland Fire Department, Niles Police Department and The Ohio State Highway Patrol partnered together county wide Saturday to hold a “Can the Cruiser” food drive.

The drive lasted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at three locations across Trumbull County. The food collected will stock four local food pantries.

The Bazetta Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol collected at the Walmart on Millennium Boulevard for Cortland Area Cares. Cortland Area Cares serves the Lakeview School District as well as qualifying members of supporting area churches.

The Howland Police and Fire Departments and the Ohio State Highway Patrol collected at the East Market Street Giant Eagle for the Bolindale Christian Church and Howland Community Church food banks.

The Niles Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol collected at the Sparkle Market on North Main Street for Niles Community Services. Niles Community Services serves Niles, Weathersfield and McDonald.

All three locations combined collected more than 8,000 pounds of food and over $5,000 in cash donations.