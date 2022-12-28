TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Organizations and businesses in Trumbull County spent the day picking up the pieces after pipes burst and caused damage.

Staff at the Warren Family Mission were met with a nasty surprise when they walked into work Tuesday with water pouring down the walls on all three floors.

“They came up on the second floor and our clothing room was flooded with water,” said Dominic Mararri, of the Warren Family Mission.

The culprit was a radiator pipe on an outer wall that burst on the third floor. It sent water all over their hygiene product room and their clothing room below.

“Clothes that were on the floor kind of were soaked with water. So we had to get rid of those,” said Mararri.

That room closed for renovations over the holidays, but now they’re not sure when it can reopen.

Heat on the third floor of the building, which does not house clients, is shut off for repairs.

Marrari is hoping the repairs don’t eat into their 2023 budget, but they’re grateful it wasn’t worse.

“These situational occurrences happen but you just get good at bouncing back and there’s a greater cause and that cause is, there’s families that need it and families that are struggling,” said Mararri.

A pipe also burst at Trumbull Family Fitness Wednesday morning, shutting down their operations until further notice. But Warren isn’t the only community dealing with breaks.

A pipe burst at the Brookfield library on Christmas Eve and kept running until staff found it Tuesday.

Shelves will be empty for at least a month as the branch replaces computers, printers and their circulation desk.

“We’re looking for the silver lining of refreshing our branch and are hopeful that we’ll be able to reopen and welcome our customers back in within just a few weeks,” said Amanda Murphy, the Brookfield branch manager.

These organizations are waiting on insurance before they know the full cost and extent of the damage.