Trumbull Co. officials looking into why tornado sirens didn’t go off on Sunday

The county alone has 90 tornado sirens divided amongst different agencies

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Emergency officials are trying to figure out why some tornado sirens did not work on Sunday during the tornado warning.

The county has 90 sirens, nine of which are in Howland. Four were under repair, but the other five did not go off.

“Possibly radio frequencies, we’re looking at maybe high winds that shifted the microwave dishes and it was kind of odd because some of them worked on that same sequence and some of them, like Howland, didn’t,” said Trumbull County 911 Director Ernie Cook.

The county is trying to figure out what went wrong.

Cook says the sirens will be tested this Friday, unless severe weather is in the forecast.