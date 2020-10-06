Trumbull Co. MetroParks’ tax levy for improvements would help ‘grow the population’

The Trumbull County MetroParks board is asking voters to approve a .6 mill levy

TRUMBULL Co., Ohio (WKBN) – Voters in Trumbull County will be seeing a new tax levy on the ballot for the parks system.

The Trumbull County MetroParks board is asking voters to approve a .6 mill levy. It’s the first time they’ve ever put a levy on the ballot, and it would cost a homeowner of a $100,000 home an additional $22 per year.

The park system’s current budget is $95,000.

With more than 2,000 acres of land, six active parks, 23 miles along the Mahoning River Water Trail and about 17 miles of paved bike trail, the Trumbull County MetroParks is a great way for people to enjoy the outdoors.

“The trail is excellent and a lot of people are using it a lot more, certainly with the COVID thing,” said Paul Barr, of Bristolville.

The MetroParks board is now turning to the voters, asking them to say yes to a levy that would generate a little more than $2 million a year.

“Within the first three years, we’re looking at spending 60% of our levy funds to better maintaining and improving our park’s trails and preserves within the existing park system and spending 11% on new projects,” said Zachary Svette, executive director of the Trumbull County MetroParks.

Svette says new projects would include adding a walking trail to the newly acquired Rock Forest Nature Preserve in Brookfield plus looking at other areas to expand.

Svette says they’d also explore ways to partner with other local parks, like the bike trails in Warren and Niles.

He’d also like to add two part-time and two full-time employees to their current one-man staff.

Svette says the levy’s passage is important to keep people here.

“It is very important to have the quality of life stuff like a county park system to be able to keep people in the Mahoning Valley and grow the population,” he said.

“You’re asking a lot for a lot of people for that kind of valuation, especially for Trumbull County. We need jobs. It’s not an easy place to live sometimes,” Barr said.

Even so, Barr says he’ll be voting yes.

