Trumbull Co. law enforcement prepares for switch to improved radio system

Trumbull County sheriff's deputies and Warren police will soon be using the new digital system

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren city leaders will be moving forward with a new communications system for safety forces.

Director of Public Safety and Service Enzo Cantalamessa said there were communication issues with their current system over the weekend.

Cantalamessa said the one they are currently using is more than ten years old and recently, there was an issue with the powerboards.

Now they hope to migrate to the MARCS (Multi-Agency Radio Communication System) within 30 to 60 days.

MARCS is a digital communication network for first responders that enables state, local and federal agencies to communicate with each other instantly.

“It’s imperative that we make this transition. It’s imperative that we are on the forefront of law enforcement and safety forces communications, and that’s why we’re going that way,” Cantalamessa said.

“We need to get this done, move in the right step. Communication and safety, it’s a priority for us and for our citizens,” said John Jerina, president of the IAFF Local 204.

Meanwhile, the Trumbull County 911 Center is preparing for the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office to switch over to MARCS.

911 Center Director Ernie Cook said there are several benefits to this system.

“We’re going to be consolidating channels. We’re also going to get crystal clear communication and we’ll be able to patch different work groups together in case we do have a disaster.”

The sheriff’s office is set to make the switch over to the MARCS system Wednesday afternoon.