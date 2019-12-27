Trumbull Co. hunting club takes advantage of holiday break with free lessons for kids

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Kids got a free lesson on the fundamentals of archery and air guns in Trumbull County Friday.

It was the Western Reserve Fish and Game Association’s Youth Day.

Funded by a grant from the club and state Division of Wildlife, the outreach program aims to get kids involved in field shooting activities.

The children learned basic archery, crossbows and air rifles.

The club said it’s a sport that’s been lost on a generation but one that teaches important life skills, which is why it likes to host kids programs like this.

“We’re trying to reintroduce kids to the activities,” said John Vogel, with the Western Reserve Fish and Game Association. “We want them to have fun but they also learn that idea of self-discipline.”

The club hosts free Youth Day programs during every major school break. The next one will happen around Easter.