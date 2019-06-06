Trumbull Co. health survey shows need for more access to health care facilities

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County health care professionals want to help local residents live healthier lives.

On Thursday, they were at Kent State University Trumbull talking about the results of a recent health needs assessment based on surveys.

The group included the Trumbull County Combined Health District, the Warren City Health District as well as hospitals and mental health and drug recovery facilities.

The county health commissioner, Frank Migliozzi, says he’s not encouraged by issues like increases in chronic diseases and opioid addiction. He’s also concerned about gaps in services.

“There were some significant issues with those accessing care. In the Warren, Howland areas there are a lot of health care facilities but they’re not getting accessed. We need to find out why that is and develop strategies to improve upon that,” he said.

Migliozzi says they’ll probably come up with four to five target areas of equal importance. They’ll include the ongoing opioid epidemic, high infant mortality rates and promoting healthier lifestyles to increase longevity.