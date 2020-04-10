Trumbull Co. Family Court to get remote technology from grant

The $41,103 grant will be used to purchase video-conferencing equipment

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Family Court was awarded a remote technology grant, which will help the court facilitate remote access during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The $41,103 grant will be used to purchase video-conferencing equipment. This will allow the court to expand its public services during the crisis while still practicing social distancing.

Administrative Judge Sandra Stabile Harwood and Judge Samuel Bluedorn agreed that the grant will also give the court new, innovative ways to conduct business in the future.

They want to thank the Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor for the measures being taken to help the courts during this pandemic.