Trumbull Co. engineer calls for investigation of removal from Sanitary position, alleges retaliation in letter to commissioners

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Highway Engineer Randy Smith is requesting an independent investigation into issues at the Sanitary Engineer’s Office and what he called his “wrongful and retaliatory termination” from the position.

Smith, who still serves as the county’s highway engineer, was removed from his position at the sanitary engineer’s department after a vote by Trumbull County Commissioners late last year.

Commissioner Frank Fuda said at the time that the decision was made after a series of complaints between Smith and sanitary staff.

In his letter addressed February 3 to the Commissioners, Smith alleged that he was removed from the position due to retaliation from Attorney Matt Blair, who worked with the highway engineer’s office.

He alleged that he tried to remove Blair from his position due to a “pattern of inappropriate behavior” with women in the office.

When contacted Wednesday, Attorney Blair said he heard about the letter but called it “ridiculous,” saying there were no issues or past allegations made against him.

Smith also alleged that commissioners retaliated against him because Commissioner Frank Fuda was upset over Smith’s support of Dan Polivka, who was at the time running for re-election. Polivka ended up losing that election to candidate Nikki Frenchko.

He also alleged that Blair had helped Fuda get jobs for family members and had been calling in political favors of him as a result.

In his letter, Smith also referenced a past conversation that he had with Commissioner Mauro Cantalamessa in which he said Cantalamessa used profanity and told him to “shut the f*** up.” He said that Cantalamessa later apologized via text message but requested that he destroy any record of that conversation.

“If this matter is not resolved shortly, you will be hearing from my attorney; but it is my hope that further involvement of outside counsel will not be necessary,” Smith wrote.

Commissioners addressed Smith’s letter during their workshop meeting on Tuesday, with Frenchko calling it “disgusting” and “highly inappropriate to send.”

Commissioners also said there were many “untrue accusations” contained in the letter.

Frenchko said she won’t be responding to Smith’s letter, calling it “garbage,” and noted complaints that she said they’ve received about Smith as well.