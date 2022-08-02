TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) — The Trumbull County Emergency Management Agency wants people in the county to know when there’s emergency.

The agency recently launched its partnership with the Wireless Emergency Notification System as another way to alert people about emergencies, including severe weather.

Trumbull County EMA Director John Hickey says the agency used funding from its budget to pay for the county-wide system.

It will allow every city, village, township, law enforcement agency and fire department to become administrators, giving them the ability to notify people of other emergencies.

“We can actually go on and target a certain area and send out the notice to either just beware, shelter in place, evacuate — whatever it may be,” says Hickey.

Currently, in order to receive the alerts, individuals can sign up for the system by visiting the Trumbull County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management website.