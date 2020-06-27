Trumbull Co. egg hunt helps local nonprofit provide sick pets with care packages

Classic Kennels owner Pam Oney has a close relationship with the organization after they helped her with one of her dogs

FOWLER Twp., Ohio. (WKBN) – Classic Kennels held its annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dog owners could bring their pets to participate in the free hunt for a chance to win treats and other prizes.

The proceeds went to Love, Vincent, a local nonprofit organization that helps give care packages to pets diagnosed with cancer.

They also sold lunch during the event to raise money for the care packages.

Classic Kennels owner Pam Oney has a close relationship with the organization after they helped her with one of her dogs.

“It meant so much to me when I got that care package for my dog that was dying and it just made me want to do it for them, just to raise money for that organization. It just meant so much that somebody thought about me and my dog at that time, so I hope we can raise a lot of money so they can send out more care packages,” said Oney.

Oney also said they are doing a couple of things to help business pick back up now that Ohio is reopening.

They’ve started selling frozen treats and cut some paths for nature walks in their 13 acres of land.