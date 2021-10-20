Trumbull Co. Drug Task Force commander may testify in federal opioid epidemic trial

(WKBN) – Tony Villanueva, commander of the Trumbull County Drug Task Force, may soon be testifying at a federal trial in Cleveland on how opioids were dispersed by the thousands in the early days of the epidemic.

According to a briefing filed with the court by lawyers for Trumbull and Lake counties, Captain Villanueva will testify that while working as a Howland detective in 2009, he investigated a person who had been prescribed 2,340 pills by 13 doctors. The person ​then went to six different pharmacies to get the prescriptions filled.

The two counties are suing three national pharmacy chains and Giant Eagle for what they claim was their part in creating the opioid epidemic.

Lawyers for the pharmacy chains are opposed to Villanueva’s testimony.

The trial is now in its third week.