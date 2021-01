The day of service celebrates the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Democratic Party participated in the National Day of Service that celebrates the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Saturday.

Donations were dropped off and will be given to the Warren Family Mission as well as Someplace Safe.

Community members were able to drive up in their cars and donate some much needed items, like food, toiletries and monetary donations.