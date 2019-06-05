Trumbull Co. deciding whether to renew contract with Ohio Public Defender’s Office

(WKBN) – Trumbull County commissioners are exploring all options when it comes to who will represent defendants who can’t afford an attorney.

Currently, the county uses the Ohio Public Defender’s Office. The state reimburses the county about 70% of the cost for their services.

The county has received a proposal to renew their contract. However, commissioners say administrative judges from the common pleas court have expressed some concerns, so they’re weighing all their options.

“Ideally, we’re looking at something probably like a hybrid system perhaps down the line that would incorporate both the Ohio Public Defender and court-appointed counsel. So it’s just a matter of time, wait and see,” said commissioner Mauro Cantalamessa.

Commissioners say municipal court judges are in support of continuing the use of the Public Defender’s Office.