FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple crews were called to a dairy farm early Monday morning after manure and hay started burning.

According to a firefighter on the scene, a Trumbull County tanker responded to the 10100 block of Asbury Rd. in Freedom Township for a commercial dairy farm fire.

Courtesy of Firefighter Dean Stanley

Courtesy of Firefighter Dean Stanley

Courtesy of Firefighter Dean Stanley

Courtesy of Firefighter Dean Stanley

Crews cleared the fire just before 5 a.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox. Don’t miss the next breaking news story. Sign up for breaking news email alerts below.

No word yet on if there were any injuries in the fire.