Trumbull Co. coroner’s updated report shows more overdose deaths in 2019 than previous year

TRUMBULL COUNTy, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County coroner’s office released an updated report of overdose deaths for 2019.

There were 84 reported overdose deaths in Trumbull County last year, up from the 76 deaths reported in 2018.

The victims ranged in age from 24 to 65 and many of the deaths were due to fentanyl use, according to the report.

The coroner’s office said 22 victims were female and 62 victims were male.

The coroner’s chief forensic investigator, Kathleen Meszaros, said there are eight potential cases that are still pending a cause of death.

Overdoses are down from 2017, when the coroner’s office reported 135 overdose deaths.