WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who fatally shot in Warren Friday night.

Queysean Sallis, 25, of Youngstown, was shot near the Hampshire apartments on Fifth Street SW.

The Coroner’s Office said Sallis was identified by fingerprint comparison.

Sallis died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Coroner’s Office.

