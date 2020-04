Seventeen property owners still need to give right-of-way agreements for the project to move forward

(WKBN) – Plans continue for a new section of the Western Reserve Greenway Trail bike path.

It’s a 3.5 mile section that will connect Niles and Warren. It will run from Burton Street in Warren to the Route 46/169 intersection in Niles.

Seventeen property owners still need to give right-of-way agreements for the project to move forward.

Trumbull County commissioners will be accepting public input on the bike trail until May 14.