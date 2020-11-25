Trumbull Co. commissioners vote to separate sanitary, highway engineer positions

Randy Smith said he was disappointed and surprised by the decision

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Highway Engineer Randy Smith will no longer be in charge of the sanitary engineer’s department after a vote by Trumbull County Commissioners.

According to Commissioner Frank Fuda, the 2-0 vote was decided Wednesday morning after a series of complaints between Smith and sanitary staff.

Fuda said a union resource person worked with administrators at the sanitary department and recommended separating the sanitary engineer and highway engineer positions.

Fuda and Mauro Cantalamessa voted in favor of splitting the positions, but Dan Polivka passed on the vote.

Smith said he was disappointed and surprised by the decision. He said the sanitary department has worked on a lot of substantial projects during his tenure and that there hasn’t been documentation of reviews showing the claims against him.

“I think there’s some politics behind the scenes, and I think there’s more to come,” Smith said.

Smith will continue to be the county’s highway engineer full-time.

Fuda said the sanitary department has done a phenomenal job, but he said the sanitary engineer position also needs to be a full-time position.

“I think this is a move in the right direction,” Fuda said.

It’s undecided who will take over as sanitary engineer. That decision will likely be made early next year.