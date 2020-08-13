Trumbull Co. commissioners plan to meet with HR about employment status of 911 director facing charges

Ernie Cook is facing charges related to a crash that hurt a teen boy on a skateboard two years ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County commissioners will be meeting to discuss what to do with the employment status of Ernie Cook, the county’s 911 center director. They’ll also decide whether or not he’ll be placed on leave as his case plays out in Eastern District Court.

Commissioner Frank Fuda said the board will talk to the county’s human resource director to get his recommendation on what to do.

“We have to make a decision now but I have to…wait until [Dan] Polivka comes in and get Mauro [Cantalamessa] together with him and make a decision,” Fuda said.

He hopes to have a discussion with the other two commissioners Friday.

Cook entered a written not guilty plea Thursday to charges of loss of physical control under the influence and failure to report an accident.

The charges stem from a crash in July 2018. Police said Cook was driving and hit a teenager on a skateboard in Brookfield.

Officers said the boy took a corner too fast and ran into Cook’s car, but Cook didn’t stop after the accident.