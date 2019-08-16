Trumbull Co. commissioners approve $23K contract to spur economic development

There are 18 pending projects that are set to be announced in the Valley

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Commissioners will continue to work with a local business group to bring economic development to the county.

A new 12-month, $23,000 contract was approved to continue development efforts with the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber.

The Chamber plays a role in helping businesses find the resources and services they need to expand and for new businesses to take root.

CEO Sarah Boyarko said the Chamber led a $60 million expansion of Ellwood Group in Hubbard Township and helped to steer TJX companies to build their HomeGoods Distribution Center in Lordstown.

“In 2018 and year-to-date in 2019, the Regional Chamber managed 12 Trumbull County projects totaling $279,865,700 of private company investment and resulting in the creation of 1,291 new jobs and retention of 944 positions,” she said.

According to a news release, the Chamber is managing 18 pending projects, totaling $1.4 million, that are expected to be announced in the next 12 to 24 months, with the majority of that investment in Trumbull County.

