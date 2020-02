The 64-year-old faces two misdemeanor criminal charges

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Kinsman business owner was arrested and booked into the Trumbull County Jail Tuesday after failing to appear in court in December.

Donald Sutton, 64, faces two misdemeanor criminal charges of failure to file a sales tax return.

Eastern District Court Judge Marty Nosich issued a bench warrant for Sutton’s arrest after officials say he failed to appear in court December 5.

Sutton is the owner of Market Square in Kinsman.