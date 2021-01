Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, crews said two heavy duty trucks on Webb Road caught fire

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown road has reopened after a fire shut it down late Tuesday night.

Just after 10 p.m., crews said two heavy duty trucks in the 5700 block of Webb Rd. caught fire.

Right now, firefighters think the engine block heater in one of them started the fire, then it spread to the second truck.

They were able to put out the fire quickly.

No one was hurt and nothing else was damaged.

Webb Road was shut down in that area for about an hour-and-a-half.