CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WJW/AP) — Convoys are coming through Ohio and Western Pennsylvania to protest COVID mandates in the U.S.
A group calling itself the People’s Convoy Northeast Route passed through Mercer County Wednesday. They are part of a larger convoy that will meet up and travel into Washington, D.C. over the weekend.
People stood on the Hartwick Road Bridge to welcome and cheer on the truckers.
The People’s Convoy has been traveling across the United States to protest COVID mandates in the U.S.
Following a rally in Indiana Wednesday night, part of the convoy will arrive in Cambridge — in southeastern Ohio– Thursday evening for an overnight stay.
The People’s Convoy said most evenings they have a peaceful get-together with food and music.
Officials have been preparing for the convoys. The Pentagon approved the deployment of 700 unarmed National Guard troops to be used to assist with traffic control in the nation’s capital.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.