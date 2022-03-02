**Related video, above, of a freedom convoy in Canada**

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WJW/AP) — Convoys are coming through Ohio and Western Pennsylvania to protest COVID mandates in the U.S.

A group calling itself the People’s Convoy Northeast Route passed through Mercer County Wednesday. They are part of a larger convoy that will meet up and travel into Washington, D.C. over the weekend.

People stood on the Hartwick Road Bridge to welcome and cheer on the truckers.

The People’s Convoy has been traveling across the United States to protest COVID mandates in the U.S.

Following a rally in Indiana Wednesday night, part of the convoy will arrive in Cambridge — in southeastern Ohio– Thursday evening for an overnight stay.

The People’s Convoy said most evenings they have a peaceful get-together with food and music.

GOLDEN VALLEY, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 24: Participants in the ‘People’s Convoy’, supporters and truckers, drive in a convoy during a cross-country trip to protest COVID-19 mandates on February 24, 2022 in Golden Valley, Arizona. The protestors are calling for a full re-opening of the country and some truckers in the convoy are scheduled to arrive in Washington, DC, on March 5. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Officials have been preparing for the convoys. The Pentagon approved the deployment of 700 unarmed National Guard troops to be used to assist with traffic control in the nation’s capital.

